Four high profile shows on the way to the Carnbeg Hotel & Spa this spring

The Carnbeg Hotel & Spa on the Armagh Road will play host to four high profile concert events this spring.

Upcoming shows include Aslan, Joe Dolan Tribute Show, The Celtic Tenors and Bagatelle.

Starting on Saturday 29th of February, Aslan will take to the stage once again at the Carnbeg Hotel & Spa.

Doors will open at 7.30pm with the show kicking off at 8pm. Tickets are now available from the Carnbeg Hotel & Spa reception along with Ticketmaster online. The show will cost €25 with dinner and show option available at €45.

The Carnbeg Hotel & Spa have the perfect Mother’s Weekend treat available for Friday 20th March. Paschal Brennan and his seven piece Joe Dolan tribute band will be returning to play the venue

once again.

Doors for the show will open at 9pm with the show starting at 9pm. Tickets are available from hotel reception. Show €20 with dinner and show combined costing just €40.

The Celtic Tenors will also play at the Carnbeg Hotel & Spa on Friday 3rd April. Tickets are now also available from the hotel reception and Ticketmaster from only €25. Dinner and show combined is just €45. Doors will open at 9pm with the show starting at 9.30pm.

Bagatelle will also return to play on Saturday 2nd May. Tickets are now on sale from the hotel reception from €20 for the show or €40 for dinner and show. Doors will open at 9pm with the show starting at 9.30pm.

Carnbeg Hotel & Spa Operator Michael Lynch is excited to launch the spring concert schedule and commented: “The hotel is trilled to announce some springtime concert events once again.

“Starting with Aslan on February 29th, we also have Paschal Brennan, The Celtic Tenors along with Bagatelle returning to the hotel. Show prices are exceptionally good value and our dinner and show package is available for each of the shows.

“We’re proud to bring events like these to Dundalk,” he said.