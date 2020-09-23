Four local parks retain Green Flag status for 2020

Louth County Council has been awarded four Green Flag Awards for its parks.

This is the fourth year in a row that the international accreditation for park excellence has been retained by four of the county’s parks. The parks retaining the Green Flag Award are: Blackrock Community Park; St Helena Park; Saint Dominic’s Park; and Ice House Hill Park.

The Green Flag Award for Parks is the mark of a quality park or green space. The number of Green Flag Awards for Ireland this year has increased, with Louth’s parks joining a total of 84 Irish parks and gardens from across the Republic of Ireland receiving Green Flags for 2020.

The Green Flag Award for Parks is internationally accredited and its status is recognised throughout the world, with participating countries including Australia, Belgium, Finland, Germany, Mexico, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

The award is judged by green space experts, who volunteer their time to visit applicant sites and assess them against eight criteria, including: horticultural standards; cleanliness; sustainability; presentation of place; and community involvement.

Commenting on the awards, Joan Martin, Chief Executive of Louth County Council said: “The Green Flag Award scheme recognises and rewards the very best green spaces. Our parks are important amenities, providing us with a place to relax and enjoy nature, a role that has become increasingly important in recent times.

“The Green Flags flying at our parks this year are testament to the efforts of many volunteers and staff, who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. This – often unseen – hard work of park staff over many years has provided Louth with a wealth of treasured parks, gardens, and green spaces.”