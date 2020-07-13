Four men arrested in connection with fire at house in Clontygora Court

Four men in their 20s were arrested this morning in connection with a criminal damage by fire incident that occurred at a residence in Dundalk, in the early hours of Sunday July 5th.

At around 3.35am on the day in question a house at Clontygora Court caught fire with five occupants of the house taken to hospital to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Two men arrested this morning are currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station while the other two men are detained at Drogheda Garda Station.

All four are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.