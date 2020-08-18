Four new cases in Louth the largest daily increase since May 31st

The number of Covid-19 cases in Co Louth jumped by a further four at the weekend, the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team have revealed.

This means there have now been 807 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the county as of midnight on Saturday August 15th.

There have now been eight newly confirmed cases in the county in the last seven days.

Saturday’s jump in cases is the largest increase in daily cases since seven new cases were reported on May 31st.

There has now been a total of 1,774 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 17th August, the HPSC has been notified of 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 27,313 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

29 are men / 27 are women

79% are under 45 years of age

35 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

12 cases have been identified as community transmission

26 in Kildare, 13 in Dublin and the rest of the 17 cases are in Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Westmeath and Wicklow.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The National Public Health Emergency Team are meeting this evening to consider further recommendations for Government.