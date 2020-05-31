Four new cases of Covid-19 in Louth after four days without any

After four consecutive days of no new Covid-19 cases in Louth, there were four further confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the latest figures released last night.

This brings to 763 the number of confirmed cases in Louth as of midnight on Thursday May 28th.

There have now been a total 1,651 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 29 May the HPSC has been notified of 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,929 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.