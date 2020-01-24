Four new houses given the go ahead on the Castle Road

The go ahead has been given for four new homes on the Castle Road in Dundalk.

Michael O’Neill had originally sought planning permission last May for five new 4 bed houses but this was subsequently revised to four two storey three bed dwellings following the submission of further information in December.

This has now been granted conditional planning permission by Louth County Council.

As part of the application he has also secured permission for hard and soft landscaping, modifications to an existing boundary wall, connection to public services, together with all ancillary and associated site works.