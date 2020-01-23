Four of Ireland’s 17 billionaires have local links.

According to a report published by Oxfam earlier this week ahead of the World Economic Forum conference in the Swiss resort of Davos, Ireland has the fifth-largest number of billionaires per capita in the world.

While Hilary, Alannah and Galen Jr Weston and family lead the way with a €11.93 billion fortune followed by the Collison brothers and John Dorrance, there are a number on the list who have an association with Dundalk.

Fourth on the list are Larry, Kitty, Laurence and Mark Goodman who have an estimated wealth of €2.46 billion. Larry Goodman (pictured above) is best known for his involvement in the beef trade but the family also have several other interests in property and business.

The family of the late Eddie Haughey, aka Lord Ballyedmond, are seventh on the list with an estimated wealth of €1.86 billion. The family’s wealth is largely based on Newry’s Norbrook Laboratories, which was founded in 1969 by the late Haughey, who hailed from Kilcurry. The company is considered one of the world’s leading veterinary pharmaceutical businesses.

Following them in 10th place is Deirdre and Mark Lyons, the wife and son of the late Pearse Lyons of Alltech. Pearse, who used to work in the Harp Lager brewery in Dundalk, passed away in March 2018 and left a €1.7 billion fortune.

Finally, in 14th place is Martin Naughton and family, who have a wealth of €1.4 billion. The Glen Dimplex founder hails from Dundalk and was educated in Coláiste Rís.

