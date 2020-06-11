Four Seasons Hotel in Carlingford to re-open on July 8th

The Four Seasons Hotel, Spa and Leisure Club in Carlingford has announced that it will be re-opening on Wednesday July 8th.

A statement from the hotel this afternoon said: “We are delighted to announce we are reopening Four Seasons Hotel, Spa & Leisure Club, Carlingford on July 8th, 2020. 🥳

“The health and safety of our team members and our guests remain paramount. Thank you for your patience whilst we put all necessary procedures in place which will be communicated in advance of future stays.

“Our reservations team is available on +353860429145 or email info@fshc.ie to answer any queries you may have.

“We look forward to welcoming you all back to Four Seasons Hotel, Spa & Leisure Club, Carlingford this summer ❤️”

You can book your stay at the hotel here.