Fr Conlon spreads the Easter message in Cooley Peninsula via a Popemobile

A priest in North Louth has been using a Popemobile to spread the Gospel to the people of the Cooley Peninsula.

Fr Malachy Conlon travelled around the peninsula today to celebrate the sacrament of Holy Communion on Holy Thursday and to bless people in their homes as he passed them.

In keeping with government regulations, the public were asked not to congregate but to stay at home and kneel in reverence as they pass.

Picture credit: Carlingford Lough and The Cooley Peninsula Facebook page.