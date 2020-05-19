Franks Carpets & Interiors re-open for appointments only

Franks Carpets & Interiors are now open for appointments only.

Anyone who wishes to look around their show room at the Northlink Retail Park can call up to arrange it.

A statement from Frank’s said: “We had prepared ourselves to open up this Monday the 18th but because of the government u-turn, we are unable to do so. We can however, carry out private appointments at our spacious showroom.

“We will be working with less staff than usual and taking appointments between 9 and 1 o’clock Monday to Friday. We are allowing 1 person or 1 couple per salesman and for now, no kids please.

“To make an appointment please call us on 042 9328128 between 9 o’clock and 1 o’clock Monday to Friday and we will get you booked in.”