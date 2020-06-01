Free ‘Lets Get Back to Business’ webinar to take place on Wednesday

Louth County Council in association with Retail Excellence Ireland are hosting a ‘Lets Get Back to Business’ webinar this Wednesday June 3rd.

The webinar gets underway via Zoom at 12 noon and can be accessed here.

Presenting on the day will be David Fitzsimons – Group CEO of Retail Excellence, Thomas McEvoy – Head of Enterprise at Louth County Council and economist Jim Power.

This free one hour webinar will discuss the challenges, and opportunities facing retailers as they prepare to re-open doors.

The webinar will cover:

Rents, Rates, Liquidity

Some Macro trends that will impact retailing

New ways of retailing

Assessing the impact on different sectors of retail

Tips to assist you

Likely demand

LEO input – Local Supports

The purpose of this webinar is to demonstrate to retailers some opportunities that might exist into the future and face the future with confidence.

Further details and registration can be found here.