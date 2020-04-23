Friday set to be warmest day of the year so far but it’s not all good news weather wise

There’s good news and bad news on the local weather front over the coming days.

The good news is that the next few days are expected to be great with Friday expected to be the warmest day of the year so far but the bad news is that we will see a slow return to unsettled conditions from Sunday onwards.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the coming days.

Louth Weather said: “BACKGROUND: High pressure continues to dominate over the coming days, but then it’s long reign begins to crumble as The Atlantic and low pressure begin to take over.

“THURSDAY – Dry. Sunny but no blue skies. Moderate easterly wind not as strong as recently, so feeling milder at 17°C. Hazy skies tonight. Light northerly breeze. Minimum 6°C.

“FRIDAY – A brilliant day with lots of sunshine. Dry. Moderate SE winds. Should be the warmest day of the year so far at 18°C.

“SATURDAY – Similar to Friday. May turn cloudier later in the day.

“SUNDAY – Cloudy. This cloud may thicken enough to produce a few spots of light rain, but there won’t be much. Moderate NW winds. Cooler at 13°C.

“NEXT WEEK – Not as good as this week, but not a full on breakdown either. Charts look messy with a slow reduction in pressure and low pressure becoming more influential. Higher risk of light rain at times. More cloud than sun. Light winds until Wednesday, then freshening. Cooler at 12°C.

“As the sun gets higher and stronger, it’s more important to protect your skin. Also the risk of wildfires is very high.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.