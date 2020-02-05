Fridays for Future group to hold pre-election climate strike in Dundalk on Friday

The Fridays for Future group in Dundalk will be holding a pre-election strike for climate action this Friday February 7th from 1pm to 2.30pm at the Market Square in Dundalk.

This strike will be similar to those held previously in the town centre and will be mirrored in towns and cities across the country.

A spokesperson for the group told Talk of the Town: “We are protesting as part of a pre-election national strike day to bring the fight for climate action to the forefront of this election campaign.

“It is so important that we create awareness of the biggest crisis humanity has ever faced.”

All support for the protest is much appreciated.