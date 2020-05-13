Friendmaker release cover track in aid of SOSAD

Monaghan band Friendmaker took part in the “Hit the Right Note” Virtual busking event in aid of SOSAD Ireland this week with a cover version of the Elbow song ‘Kindling’.

The band are encouraging people to donate to SOSAD Ireland especially during the current Covid-19 restrictions. You can do this via the SOSAD website www.sosadireland.ie



“It’s vital that we do what we can for charities like SOSAD during these times,” said singer David Marron

“Obviously they’re unable to host their usual fund-raising events and collection days, so many charities including SOSAD really are at crisis point in terms of funding. The services they provide are essential in these times, so we’re delighted to be able to play our part.”



Maoliosa from the band added: “SOSAD is a very worthy Irish charity that focuses on Suicide prevention through early intervention. You can show your support by simply texting: SOSAD to 50300 to DONATE €4 or you can click the donate button on our facebook video”



Friendmaker’s version of Kindling can been seen on www.facebook.com/FriendmakerMusic or viewed below…