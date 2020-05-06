From The Top students come together to sing for our frontline workers

Students of From The Top Theatre School have come together using technology to sing a special song in support of our frontline workers and to encourage everyone to stay at home in the battle against Covid-19.

Based at the Muirhevnamor Community Centre in Dundalk and Castleland Community Centre in Balbriggan, the students haven’t let the current restrictions stop them from getting their message across.

Tarah McNally explained how the video, which can be viewed below, came about: “Ger Pender runs the school and asked the kids to record this to support frontline workers – her sister is a nurse.

“The kids have missed so many things from their grannies and extended families to their First Holy Communions. They loved getting to sing together again, even if it was over the Internet.”

Check out their performance below…