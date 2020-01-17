Frost expected over the course of the weekend

There will be frost throughout the weekend with the possibility of a few patches of mist and fog forming tonight.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the weekend.

Louth Weather said: “A dry day ahead with lots of winter sunshine. Light to moderate NW winds. Max 6°C. Dry and frosty tonight. Light winds, with a few patches of mist and fog forming.

“Saturday and Sunday will be similar to today, though there will be some cloud cover at times. Dry and cool with light winds. Frosty at night.”