Full list of the 15 candidates set to contest the General Election in Louth
There is less than 24 hours to go until the country goes to the polls for General Election 2020.
After all the canvassing, it is now up to you to decide the next five TDs from the Louth/East Meath constituency to represent you in Dáil Éireann.
In total 15 candidates have their names on the ballot paper for polling day on Saturday.
They are:
- Bird, Topinga (Non Party)
- Bradley, David (Non Party)
- Breathnach, Declan (Fianna Fáil)
- Byrne, Albert (Non Party)
- Byrne, James (Fianna Fáil)
- Dearey, Mark (Green Party)
- Fitzpatrick, Peter (Non Party)
- Fergus, Audrey (People Before Profit)
- McGahon, John (Fine Gael)
- Munster, Imelda (Sinn Féin)
- Nash, Ged (Labour)
- O’Dowd, Fergus (Fine Gael)
- O Murchú, Cathal (Irish Freedom Party)
- O Murchú, Ruairí (Sinn Féin)
- Sweeney, Eamon (Renua Ireland)