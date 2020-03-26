Fund to help send deceased Polish man back home hits target in less than 24 hours

A GoFundMe page set up to help send the body of a Polish man who died in tragic circumstances in Dundalk recently has broken its target in less than 24 hours.

Grzegorz Drabczak, who was well known locally having worked in PayPal and volunteered with the Louth Civil Defence, died on March 14th with his funeral held in private due to the current restrictions surrounding Covid-19.

Originally from Poland, his friend Miroslaw Komorowski set up a GoFundMe page yesterday aiming to raise €10,000 to help get Greg home to his mum and sister so they could bury him alongside his father.

At the time of writing €11,455 had been raised from 365 donors.

Miroslaw said: “Grzegorz sadly passed away at a very young age of 34, he had his whole life ahead of him. Grzegorz was loved by so many, he was a true gentleman and was always passionate for helping people. Greg worked with the Louth Civil Defence.

“Greg loved working along side all of his colleagues and was very dedicated to his job at PayPal. Greg will be very dearly missed by all of his family and friends and his true kindness will never leave us.

“We have set up this fund to help get Greg home to him mum and sister, and to help them bury him along side his father.”

You can still donate here.