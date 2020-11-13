Funding for Linenhall Street and Bridge Street would be a game changer – McGahon

Local Senator John McGahon has said he believes that funding for Bridge Street and Linenhall Street would be a game changer for that area of the town.

In a statement, the Fine Gael representative said he believed that Urban Regeneration Funding for Bridge Street and Linenhall Street would open up previously unimagined potential for the north end of Dundalk.

Senator McGahon tabled a debate with Minister Peter Burke in relation to the application for Urban Regeneration Funding this.

Speaking during the debate, the Dundalk Senator said: “This project has such huge potential. Approving this application will open up previously unimagined potential for the north end of Dundalk. Residential units above shop fronts, unlocking pedestrian spaces, improving the streetscape for our elderly and people with disabilities, turning vacant and derelict buildings in retail opportunities for young entrepreneurs. We really have such an opportunity to create a thriving community space right in the hard of Dundalk.”

Senator McGahon praised the work of Louth County Council in preparing the application and submitted further information in April 2020 to further strengthen its case.

He said: “Council staff have worked really hard on the application and have done everything they can. We now have to make sure that the Minister and his officials understand how important this funding is for the town of Dundalk.”

In response to Senator McGahon’s debate, Minister Minister of State with responsibility for Local Government and Planning Peter Burke said: “I listened to the case made by Senator McGahon regarding the Bridge Street and Linenhall Street areas of Dundalk. He made his points very well. I met Senator McGahon previously regarding this project and he outlined its merits.

“It is a key project for Dundalk and I assure him that his representations have been well made and they will be listened to in my Department. It is important that we unlock the potential of our large towns and cities, and that is exactly what URDF funding is for. It is the cornerstone to enable our citizens and our investors to realise their potential and to ensure we have a strong, mixed use regenerated area in our towns and cities.

“The Bridge Street/Linenhall Street application makes a strong case for Dundalk and I will bring that message back to my Department. It is important that we advocate for genuine projects, such as this one, which are able to stand on their own merits. I believe that is what this project does.”

Senator McGahon concluded: “Following on from the very positive response from Minister Burke, I am seeking a further meeting with him and his Department officials next week to further impress the urgent need for this funding to be approved.”