Fundraiser for Freddy and Nicky Christmas in Ferguson’s next month

A fundraising event in aid of Freddy and Nicky Christmas will take place in Ferguson’s Bar at Gyles Quay next month.

The pair were involved in a serious accident a number of weeks ago with a fun night organised for Friday March 6th to support them.

It gets underway on the night at 8pm with music from Henry Mac, The Crawley Family, The Paul Bailey Band, The Wagtails and Ray & Dan.

There will also be an auction and raffle on the night.

Tickets, priced €18, are available from Ferguson’s or by contacting any of the following: