Further building waste dumped at Ravensdale Park

There has been another instance of the dumping of building materials this afternoon at Ravensdale Park.

This follows a similar incident last week in nearby Flagstaff.

The matter has been raised on social media by local Sinn Féin Councillor Antóin Watters, who has been highlighting the ongoing issue of dumping in scenic areas of North Louth for the past two years.

He said: “I would ask people to keep an eye out for suspicious vehicles and report them to the Gardaí. It is also very important that people use licensed waste collectors to remove building rubble when carrying out renovation works.

“The countryside is not an acceptable dump,” he said.