Further cafés and restaurants re-opening for business this weekend

A number of cafés and restaurants that had been closed due to the Covid-19 restrictions are set to re-open for take aways and deliveries in the coming days.

Wilton’s Take Away in Bridge Street is open for collection and take away from this evening. You can phone your order in to 042 9351372 or to 086 7372747.

RockSalt in Blackrock will also have their window hatch open this Friday, Saturday and Sunday for take away coffees, cakes and collection of coffee beans. They will be open from 10.30am to 2.30pm each day.

Meanwhile, Tony’s Grill at the Greenacres Shopping Centre on the Avenue Road will be re-opening on Friday for deliveries only. You can call in your order from 5pm to 9.30pm to 042 933 7353 with card payments now accepted.

Grande Italian Restaurant is also re-opening on Friday for take aways. It will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 4pm to 9pm with pre-orders available from 1pm to 3pm each day by calling 042 9385886. There are limited time slots and payment must be made over the phone.