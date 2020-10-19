Further Covid-19 restrictions expected to be implemented across the country today

The Government is set to announce further Covid-19 restrictions for the whole country after a Cabinet meeting today.

At present, counties Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan are at Level 4 with the rest of the country at Level 3.

It is expected the new measures will contain elements of both Level 4 and Level 5 restrictions from the Government’s ‘Living With Covid-19’ plan.

Under the new measures proposed most shops are expected to close will close, along with amenities such as gyms, and there could be additional travel restrictions with the expectation that people will have to remain with 10km of their homes.