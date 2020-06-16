Further improvements to The Clermont are approved

The new owners of the Clermont Arms in Blackrock have been given the go ahead to further develop the Main Street pub.

The Clermont was re-opened last November by Lorsden Unlimited Company following an extension renovation after they had acquired it from the Smyth family.

In December the company submitted a planning application to Louth County Council seeking retention and permission for the proposed works which include two extensions to The Clermont on lands to the side and rear of the HR Blackrock Mini Market on Sandy Lane.

That application has now been granted conditional planning permission following the submission of significant further information.

They have been granted conditional planning permission for a two storey extension (82sqm) to provide storage and lobby at ground floor level and storage and staff amenities at first floor level, as well as an external access ramp to the rear of The Clermont Arms.

They are also seeking to construct a single storey extension (85sqm) to the rear of The Clermont Arms to provide a terrace bar with an external retractable open-sided awning on the south elevation.

A total of 22 car park spaces are also planned to the rear of the Clermont Arms with new vehicular access onto Sandy Lane.

They have also secured the go ahead for associated façade signage, hard and soft landscaping, external lighting, footpaths, boundary treatments and all other works needed to facilitate the development.

Retention permission has also been secured for the following: (i) alterations to the front façade to Main Street to include the replacement of five windows and four doors; (ii) an external fire escape stairwell to the northern elevation from ground to second floor level; (iii) construction of a new plant room (at first floor level) and lift shaft (at first and second floor level) to the rear; (iv) demolition of a single storey extension to the rear (11 sqm) and the construction of a replacement extension (60.3 sqm) to provide WCs, lobby and additional bar/restaurant floor area; (v) single storey plant building (12 sqm), water tank, boundary treatments and bin storage area.