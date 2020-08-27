Further rain ahead tonight before dry weekend

There will be further rain tonight and into tomorrow morning but the weekend should be dry.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the coming week.

Louth Weather’s summary read:

Temperatures below normal

Rainfall below average

Windy Friday and early Saturday, otherwise light winds

Below average sunshine, best chances over the weekend

“BACKGROUND – Thursday sees another area of low pressure pass over Ireland. However it’s weak so no strong winds, but it will be cloudy with rain at times. Friday sees high pressure regain control and it will remain in charge for the weekend. So more settled conditions, however the positioning of the high out to our West means it will drag down noticeably cooler air from Iceland / Greenland. Monday sees the arrival of more rain.

“THURSDAY – A cloudy day with rain on and off at times. Moderate easterly winds. Cool at 15°C. More cloud and rain tonight.

“FRIDAY – Some patchy light rain to start the day, but this should die away by mid morning, with the sun breaking through for the afternoon. Moderate to fresh northerly winds. Max 15°C.

“SATURDAY – Dry. Quite cloudy with the best of any sunshine early and late in the day. Fresh and gusty northerly winds. Cool at 15°C.

“SUNDAY – Dry. A sunny start. Clouds developing as the morning progresses. Light variable winds. Max 16°C.

“NEXT WEEK – Cloudy but dry for most of Monday morning and afternoon. Rain arriving later in the day. Windy. Tuesday sees a mix of sunny spells and some light showers. Turning milder towards mid week with some early indications of high pressure building towards the weekend.”

