Further restaurants to open for take aways in the coming days

A number of further local restaurants are set to open for take aways and deliveries in the coming days.

While lockdown restrictions remain in place due to Covid-19, a number of local businesses are adapting to ensure they continue to trade during these difficult times.

Both the Adelphi Jade and The Jade Garden will be open for take aways from Tuesday May 5th from 4pm to 10pm with phone lines open from 3pm each day. You can call The Jade Garden on 0429330378, 0429330379 or 0429330396 while The Jade Garden can be contacted by calling 042 9326346.

Sister take away The China Kitchen will also be re-opening for take aways and deliveries on Thursday May 7th, also from 4pm to 10pm. You can call them on 042 9351561.

Meanwhile, two restaurants in Blackrock are also set to re-open soon.

The Brake will be operating a take away menu from next Friday May 8th, with further information to follow.

The Black Wok in Blackrock will also be re-opening on Wednesday May 5th for take away collection and delivery only. Orders can be made by calling 042 9366886.

Finally, the brasserie at The Fairways Hotel will commence take aways from Thursday May 7th and these will be available via the QKangaroo app.