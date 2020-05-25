GAA clubs may be able to open walking routes around grounds from June 8th

Local GAA clubs may be able to open walking tracks around their premises from next month.

The association’s Covid-19 Advisory Group are set to meet today where it is expected to be determined that GAA clubs will be able to apply to open walking tracks from June 8th.

Despite this it is understood there will be no immediate return to the use of club fields or property for training of small groups or pods

The GAA has closed all club facilities until July 20th.

A number of local clubs have walking tracks around their pitches, including a Slí na Sláinte route at the Louth GAA Centre of Excellence in Darver.