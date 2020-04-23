Garda investigation underway after three cars attempt to box in patrol car in Omeath

Gardaí are investigating an incident where three vehicles tried to box in a Garda patrol car in Omeath in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred close to the border at Cornamucklagh.

A statement from Gardaí said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of dangerous driving that occurred at 12:30am on Wednesday 22nd April 2020 at Cornamucklagh, Omeath, County Louth.

“Three vehicles were involved and left the area. Assistance was sought from other Garda units and the PSNI, there was no further sightings of the offending vehicles. Investigations are ongoing.”