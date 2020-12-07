Garda suffers suspected broken nose following attack in Glenwood

A Garda was hospitalised following an assault in Dundalk on Saturday evening.

It happened following an arrest and seizure of drugs in the Glenwood area.

After arresting one man for possession of a small amount of drugs, the two officers went to speak to a second individual who threatened and attacked them.

One of the Gardaí suffered a concussion and cuts to his hands and was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for treatment but has since been discharged. It is reported that he may have suffered a broken nose in the attack.

The attacker was arrested and taken to Dundalk Garda Station where he was charged and is due to appear before the courts this morning.