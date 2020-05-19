‘Garda Superfan’ Ed gets a brilliant sixth birthday surprise

A local youngster got a brilliant birthday surprise recently when he got presented by some presents by local members of the Gardaí.

Ed Keegan from Faughart is described as ‘Garda Superfan’ and had his birthday dreams come true when he was visited by three officers on what was his sixth birthday.

Posting the surprise visit on social media, Gardaí said: “While on patrol recently, Gda Lindsay, Gda Masterson and Sgt McGovern took some time out to visit Garda Superfan Ed Keegan from Faughart on his 6th birthday with some presents and a card. Happy Birthday Ed! You look great in your Garda Uniform.”