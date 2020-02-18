Garda warning following theft of catalytic converters in Dundalk

Gardaí in Dundalk have issued a warning to motorists following the theft of catalytic converters from three vehicles in Dundalk in the last week.

The thefts occurred last Tuesday afternoon at cars parked at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, the Marshes Shopping Centre and the car park of the Clanbrassil Centre.

According to LMFM news, this is the latest in a series of robberies of catalytic converters in the North East which are stolen for their valuable metals inside.

Sgt Ronan Farrelly told the Micheal Reade Show this morning that all of the vehicles were 00 model Toyota Yaris hatchbacks.

He said it takes between three and five minutes to steal the part and suspects those responsible may have been masquerading as a recovery crew.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577.