Gardaí announced measures to assist with delay phase of Covid-19

Following the Government’s announcement yesterday in relation to measures to delay COVID-19, An Garda Síochána has announced that it is putting in place a number of measures to maximise its operational availability and support other vital public services during the “general shutdown” of the country.

Among the measures announced today include:

A contingency roster will go into effect from Monday March 16th 2020

Annual leave for personnel will be restricted to no more than 5% of a Divisional/Bureau workforce at any given time with effect from 13 March 2020

Approximately 325 Garda students in the Garda College will be attested as Garda members next week and allocated to Garda stations nationally in the coming weeks (approximately 200 from one class, and 125 from the next class)

Garda members working as tutors/instructors in the Garda College will be deployed to operational duties or essential training services

Training in the Garda College will be deferred until further notice expect for specialist training activity (firearms, driver, armed support)

In order to enhance community support, 210 additional vehicles have been hired

Members of An Garda Síochána who were scheduled to avail of the severance package on 1 April 2020 have been invited to defer their retirement for three months

Subject to Government approval, Garda members of all ranks who have reached the compulsory retirement age can apply to remain in employment for a further 12 months subject to terms and conditions. Any Garda member who is required to retire on age ground on or before 1st June 2020 and wishes to remain in service can forward an application for the consideration of the Commissioner

The Commissioner has designated the ongoing situation as an “exceptional event” in accordance with the Working Time Agreement

Non-essential foreign travel will not be undertaken. All unnecessary large gatherings will be restricted. Only essential meetings in accordance with Government guidelines will take place with attendance limited to essential personnel only

Earlier this week, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security established the Garda National Co-ordination Unit. Headed by a Chief Superintendent, its role is to ensure a co-ordinated approach when dealing with organisational issues with the COVID-19 virus.