Gardaí appeal for public’s help in locating missing Mariana Rezmuves

Gardaí in Dundalk have appealed for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 20-year old-Mariana Rezmuves.

Mariana was last seen on Sunday July 5th in Dundalk.

She is described as being approximately 5ft 6 inches in height, with a slim build and brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Mariana’s whereabouts are asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.