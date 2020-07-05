Gardaí appeal for witnesses to arson attack in Dundalk

Gardaí are investigating a criminal damage by fire incident that occurred at a residence in Dundalk in the early hours of this morning.



At approximately 3:35am, a house on Clontygora Court caught fire after residents in the surrounding area reportedly heard a loud bang.



The five occupants of the house were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.



No other injuries to persons was reported and the fire was extinguished by local Fire Services.



The house was significantly damaged during this incident. The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination and a full investigation is underway.



No arrests have been made to date.



Gardaí at Dundalk are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or anyone with information to come forward.



Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the areas of Clontygara Court and Hoey’s Lane between 3am and 4am to make this footage available to Gardaí.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.