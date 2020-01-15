Gardaí appeal for witnesses to attempted ATM theft in Dunleer to come forward

Gardaí in Ardee investigating the attempted theft of an ATM in Dunleer this morning are appealing for information from the public.

Gardaí have asked that anyone who may have witnessed any irregular activity in the Ardee, Dunleer, Stabannon areas between 4 and 5am this morning to contact them. They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a tractor pulling a low-loader and excavator in those areas at this time.

Gardaí would also like to speak to anyone who can assist in locating a white pick-up 4×4 that is believed to have been used in the incident. The vehicle drove towards the M1 motorway and is believed to have travelled towards Northern Ireland. This vehicle may have damage to the rear.

A twin axel flatbed trailer was recovered at the scene and Gardaí are attempting to locate its owner. Gardaí are appealing for any individual who may have a trailer stolen in the recent past but may not have reported it, to contact the incident room in Ardee.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have camera footage of the incident to contact the incident room in Ardee on 041 687 11137, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Meanwhile, Louth TD Declan Breathnach has called for increased Garda resources in Louth in the wake of the attempted raid – the second to occur in Dunleer since November.

“This is not an isolated incident, but one of the many ATM raids in the border region over the past few months. I fear now that ATM services in Dunleer and across the region will be withdrawn as the risk of a raid increases. This is a huge threat to community and businesses in the area. The vast majority of people living on both sides of the border are decent law-abiding citizens who may lose out on vital services because of the actions of these thugs.

“Crime in Louth is simply out of control. The feud in Drogheda has led to shootings and murders becoming commonplace. We urgently need more Gardaí on the ground. In the short term we may need to look at the possibility of reducing the operating hours of an ATM between midnight and the early morning. There is technology available which can turn off the ATM and automatically transfer it into a secure bunker,” said the Fianna Fáil TD.