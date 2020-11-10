Gardaí appeal to hit and run incident in Carlingford

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run traffic collision which occurred in Carlingford on Sunday afternoon.

A man was arrested following the incident at the tennis courts in which a white van was struck by a black Audi car. The driver of the car ran from the scene but was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

An ambulance was called to the scene with the female driver of the van treated at the scene by paramedics.

The incident happened shortly after midday along the seafront as people had gathered in the village to mark the election of Joe Biden as President of the United States.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042-9388400.