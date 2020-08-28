Gardaí ask people of north Louth to search outbuildings and sheds for missing man

Gardaí have asked householders in the north Louth area to search outbuildings and sheds for missing man Ramano Dicks.

Ramano, who is originally from South Africa, has been living in the Gyles Quay area for the past 15 months.

Ramano was last seen in the Gyles Quay area at 7pm on Tuesday August 25th and is described as being in his mid-30s, 5ft 11in in height and of slim build.

Gardaí have asked that locals in the Lordship, Rathcor, Annaloughan and Gyles Quay area search outbuildings incase Ramano is there.

When last seen he was wearing a dark grey hooded top, black trousers and black runners as per the CCTV image above.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400 or Carlingford Garda Station on 042 9373102.