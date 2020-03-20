Gardaí carrying out checks on pubs to ensure they are complying with closure request

Gardaí have warned publicans who fail to comply the Government request to close their doors during the current Covid-19 pandemic that they could object to their licenses being renewed.

Pubs across the country were asked to close last weekend to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus but at least one local pub ignored this initially.

Since then Gardaí have been carrying out random checks at pubs across the country with more than 30 inspected in west Cork last night with one found to be open with a number of customers present.

According to RTÉ News, Gardaí warned the publican that non-compliance with the Government request would be considered in advance of the annual licensing court later this year, and that they may object to the publican’s licence renewal application.

Gardaí do not currently have a legislative basis to enforce pub closures but, under the Intoxicating Liquor Act, one of the conditions for holding a pub licence is that the holder is a responsible person.

Gardaí are understood to be considering if a failure to comply with the Government request is evidence of irresponsibility on the part of the licence holder.