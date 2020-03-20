Gardaí deliver letters to the most vulnerable in the community offering support

Members from Dundalk Community Policing Unit are out and about delivering a letter to the vulnerable in our community today reminding them that An Garda Síochána are there for them if needed.

The letter from Sgt Eugene Collins reads as follows: “We, Dundalk Garda Community Policing Unit, hope you are well during this exceptional time. We have witnessed a generous spirit of unity within our community and support all actions that help to stop and stall the spread of Coronavirus 19.

“We wish to assist our community in protecting our elderly and sick.

“Our contact number is 042 9335577 or 042 9388400 and the community policing phone extensions are 4477, 4478 and 4479 should you need to reach us, if for example you have a prescription to collect or fill or need a bit of shopping done, don’t hesitate to call Dundalk Gardaí on the above numbers and we will facilitate you in whatever way we can.

“With social distancing in force we cannot bring your shopping into your home however we can take a list and bring the shopping to you.

“Stay safe, stay calm, stay well.”

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey added: “We don’t want vulnerable people to put themselves at risk. We have restructured the deployment of our resources so we have the personnel available to respond to whatever the community needs.”