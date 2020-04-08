Gardaí given new powers to restrict people’s movements this Easter weekend

Gardaí have been given new powers to restrict people’s movements and gatherings for the next four days under emergency health legislation brought in last month.

Health Minister Simon Harris last night signed the regulations which will enable Gardaí to enforce the new law. They will be able to instruct people to return to their homes if they are found to be not complying with HSE guidelines.

Penalties for non-compliance include fines of up to €2,500 and up to six months in prison.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is due to announce details of a policing operation to police the regulations later today.

They will also be discouraging people from travelling to holiday locations over the Easter weekend.

The existing restrictions, due to expire on Easter Sunday, are likely to be extended.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast this morning, Simon Harris said “it would not be a wise thing” to lift the restrictions after this weekend.

He added: ““If we take the foot of the pedal, the progress we’ve made would be reversed.”

The country cannot be “normal” this bank holiday weekend, he warned.

The Minister said that the new powers for Gardaí will be used “sparingly” and they were just for the period of the holiday weekend. However, he acknowledged that if necessary he would make the decision to extend the powers.