Gardaí investigating aggravated burglary in Dundalk

Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary which occurred in Dundalk on Friday afternoon.

According to LMFM News, three men forced their way into a house in the St Joseph’s Park area off Quay Street at around 3.15pm yesterday and assaulted a man in his late 30s.

The victim is understood to have sustained minor facial injuries in the attack.

His attackers are believed to have left the scene in a white Citroen DS3.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577.