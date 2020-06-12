Gardaí investigating attempted arson attack in Clontygora Court overnight

Gardaí are investigating an attempted arson attack in Dundalk in the early hours of this morning.

According to LMFM News, the rear windows of a car were broken in the Clontygora Court with attempts made to set it alight.

Fortunately a passing patrol car spotted the flames at around 4.15am and put the fire out.

The car has been removed from the scene for technical examination.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.