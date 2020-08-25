Gardaí investigating break-in to business premises on Earl Street

Gardaí are investigating a break-in to a business premises in Dundalk town centre in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident occurred on Earl Street sometime between 2am and 3am on Saturday morning.

Entry was gained by smashing a window at the front of the store with an undisclosed amount of cash taken.

Anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577.