Gardaí investigating break-in to business premises on the Coes Road

Gardaí are investigating a break-in to a business premises on the Coes Road last Friday.

The incident occurred at Euro Car Parts at the Aiken Business Park in the early hours of Friday January 3rd.

Between the hours of 2am and 4am four males wearing gloves and balaclavas broke into the premises before making off with a number of tools which were subsequently recovered by Gardaí.

Anyone who was in the area at the time who can assist Gardaí with their investigation is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.