Gardaí investigating break-in to car in Annagassan

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a break-in to a vehicle at Annagassan on Saturday evening.

The owner of the vehicle parked at the pier in the village at around 9.30pm before going on a walk on the beach.

When he returned to his car 20 minutes later he discovered the driver window had been smashed with his mobile phone and credit cards stolen.

Anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact Castlebellingham Garda Station on 042 937 2205.