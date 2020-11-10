Gardaí investigating break-in to Colourtrend premises at the weekend

Gardaí are investigating a break-in to a business on the North Link Retail Park on the Coes Road in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at the Colourtrend Paint and Wallpaper store at around 2.35am.

Considerable damage was caused to the premises in gaining access with a large quantity of Graco tools and parts stolen.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577.