Gardaí are investigating a break-in to a house on Mount Avenue in the early hours of last Wednesday night/Thursday morning August 27th.

The incident occurred sometime between the hours of 2.30am and 3am.

The homeowner awoke to discover the property had been entered via the rear kitchen door.

Anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577.