Gardaí investigating break-in to local building site

Gardaí are investigating a break-in to a building site in Dundalk last week.

The incident occurred in the early hours of last Thursday morning at Patrick Tierney Crescent in Cox’s Demesne.

Ten sheets of insulation were stolen during the theft.

An individual was picked up on CCTV at the scene at around 6.02am wearing a hi-vis jacket.

A lot of blood was also discovered on site so Gardaí believe the individual may have injured himself.

Anyone with information on the incident or anyone with any unexplained injuries is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577.