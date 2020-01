Gardaí are investigating a break-in to a home in Louth Village on Monday.

The incident occurred shortly after 6pm in the Monavallet area of the village.

The intruder or intruders forced open the back door of the property in order to gain entry to the house.

Anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact Ardee Gardaí on 041 6871130.