Gardaí investigating break-in to property on Red Barns Road

Gardaí are investigating a break-in to a property in the Red Barns Road area of the town last Friday.

The incident occurred sometime between 1.30pm and 5.30pm on August 14th.

While nothing was reported stolen during the break-in, the property was ransacked.

Access to the house at Brookwood Lawns was gained via a side door which was smashed.

Anyone who was in the area at the time who might have witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577.